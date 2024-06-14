Target Corporation: Target Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced voting results from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 12, 2024 ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders elected all 12 nominees for the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, and rejected five shareholder proposals.
The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 406,377,944 shares were voted, representing approximately 87.8 percent of Target's outstanding shares as of the record date.
The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages may not foot due to rounding.
1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term:
Nominee
Percent For
Percent Against
David P. Abney
99.3
0.7
Douglas M. Baker, Jr.
95.4
4.6
George S. Barrett
96.2
3.8
Gail K. Boudreaux
99.2
0.8
Brian C. Cornell
94.9
5.1
Robert L. Edwards
99.2
0.8
Donald R. Knauss
98.4
1.6
Christine A. Leahy
97.8
2.2
Monica C. Lozano
96.4
3.6
Grace Puma
99.3
0.7
Derica W. Rice
97.3
2.7
Dmitri L. Stockton
96.7
3.3
2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2024:
Percent
For
95.0
Against
4.8
Abstain
0.2
3. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):
Percent
For
93.2
Against
6.8
4. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to adopt a policy for an independent board chair:
Percent
For
29.0
Against
69.9
Abstain
1.1
5. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting animal pain management reporting:
Percent
For
9.3
Against
88.2
Abstain
2.5
6. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to establish wage policies:
Percent
For
12.6
Against
84.9
Abstain
2.4
7. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a political contributions congruency analysis:
Percent
For
14.4
Against
83.4
Abstain
2.2
8. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal requesting a report on Target's partnerships with, charitable contributions to, and other support for certain organizations:
Percent
For
2.2
Against
95.6
Abstain
2.2
