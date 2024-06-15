Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital Announces Closing of Latest 252 Unit Acquisition in Austin - San Antonio Corridor

Marks the 27th Acquisition in Portfolio

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2024 / Viking Capital, a distinguished private equity firm renowned for its expertise in elevating multifamily properties, is thrilled to announce the successful culmination of its 27th acquisition - the highly coveted Villas at Sundance. This exceptional property, boasting 252 units, is strategically situated in the heart of the rapidly growing city of New Braunfels, Texas, in the Texas Innovation Corridor along Interstate 35 between Austin and San Antonio.





Villas at Sundance represents a significant milestone in Viking Capital's illustrious portfolio of multifamily assets, perfectly aligning with its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional investment opportunities to its discerning investors.

About Villas at Sundance:

Villas at Sundance stands as a premier multifamily investment opportunity within Viking Capital's esteemed portfolio, offering 252 units. Strategically positioned in New Braunfels, recently recognized as the "Third Fastest Growing City in the Country," Villas at Sundance benefits from its strategic location amidst exponential growth.

Key Investment Highlights:

This strategic acquisition underscores Viking Capital's dedication to identifying properties poised for growth and value creation. With a purchase price of $37,500,000, Viking Capital secured this asset at a substantial discount, positioning it as an exceptional investment opportunity.

Portfolio Milestone:

Villas at Sundance marks a significant milestone as Viking Capital's 27th successful acquisition, contributing to the firm's impressive track record of over $876 million in assets acquired. This milestone underscores Viking Capital's unwavering commitment to strategic growth and its ability to deliver value to investors consistently.

About Viking Capital:

Viking Capital is a leading private equity firm specializing in multifamily properties. It is dedicated to delivering robust returns to its esteemed investors. For further details about Viking Capital and its investment opportunities, please visit www.vikingcapllc.com.

