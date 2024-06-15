Mobile Global Esports: MOGO Esports Signs India's Premier BGMI Team for 2024 Season

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2024 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (OTC:MGAM), India's leading esports organization, is excited to announce the signing of India's reigning Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) and BGMI Master Series (BGMS) champions to represent the organization throughout the 2024 season. This monumental partnership marks the beginning of a new era in Indian esports, where MOGO aims to set the gold standard for competitive gaming.

The newly acquired team is captained by the highly respected in-game leader Ammar Khan, known as "Destro." The roster also includes talented players like entry fraggers Justin Nadar ("Justin"), Parth Garg ("DeltaPG"), and versatile support/assaulter Pavan Kumar ("Shogun"). The team is coached by the experienced tactician Robin Singh, who can serve as a guiding force and has had great success in the past in the esports landscape.

Last year, this powerhouse squad dominated the competitive BGMI landscape, raking in approximately USD 2.80 lakhs (INR 2.5 crores) in prize money from top tournaments. Their victories include titles from BGMI Master Series Season 2 and Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023. Additionally, they won high-profile third-party tournaments like NodwinBGMI Champions Cup: Champions and India Today League Invitationals, demonstrating their undeniable skill and cohesion.

MOGO is thrilled to welcome these champions into its fold and is committed to providing them with state-of-the-art training facilities, high-end gaming equipment, and expert coaching to further hone their talents. This strategic investment highlights MOGO's dedication to fostering the best talent in Indian esports & to also positions the organization as a leader in the competitive gaming industry.

"We are incredibly proud to bring this extraordinary team on board," said MOGO CEO Sunny Bhandarkar. "Their track record of success and exceptional teamwork speaks volumes about their commitment to excellence. With MOGO's resources and support, we believe they can reach even greater heights in 2024. Our aim is to set a new standard for esports in India, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction."

Under this new agreement for one year, the team will represent MOGO in all official tournaments, promotional events, and community engagements throughout 2024. Esports fans can look forward to fireworks in the esports scene with intense competition as MOGO's latest roster takes the stage. With this signing, MOGO is poised to become a leading force in the Indian esports scene, promising a year filled with excitement and innovation.

Team captain Ammar Khan (Destro) added, "Joining MOGO is an incredible opportunity for us. With the advanced resources and support they offer, we are confident in our ability to scale new heights. Our focus remains on pushing the boundaries of competitive gaming and bringing more accolades to our team and fans. Together with MOGO, we aim to continue to strengthen our hold on championships and scale the esports university scene.

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands, and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events, which in turn are based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

