Allied Universal Event Services Professional Winner of Golden State Warriors' Champion Spotlight Annual Starting 5

Ramon Martinez, an event services supervisor for Allied Universal®, has been named to the Golden State Warriors 2024 Champion Spotlight Annual Starting 5. ?Allied Universal is the world's leading security and facility services company.

Martinez was honored at last on June 13, 2024 at the Sneaker Soirée, Champions 365: 2024 Team Member Celebration for his outstanding professionalism and accomplishments ensuring the overall success of concerts and NBA games held at the Chase Center in San Francisco. He serves as the venue's floor/stage supervisor and works closely with artist tour directors overseeing all stage setup, as well as managing court security during Golden State Warrior games.

"Ramon is an exemplary leader and we are honored that he has been recognized as a Starting 5 for his hard work and dedication to the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center," said Ty Richmond, president of event services for Allied Universal. "He plays a huge role in our success on game days and embodies our values to be agile, reliable and innovative. Delivering through teamwork and integrity, Ramon is an outstanding role model for his team."

The Starting 5's Champion Spotlight Moments recognizes outstanding employee accomplishments each month throughout the year. Individuals are nominated by management or patrons for "moments" of exceptional service to the venue and team. At the end of each year, the Golden State Warriors' management team selects winners from the year's monthly award recipients and the final Starting 5 are announced at an annual employee party.

"Allied Universal strives to provide best-in-class event services and security solutions that enable our clients to focus on their core business and give fans the best experience possible," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We are immensely proud to have exceptional individuals, like Ramon, on our team who embody dedication and a commitment to excellence."

