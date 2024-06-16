Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2024) - AM Associates, consultants to syndicates and investment groups, will be attending The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference, which will take place on June 20 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

Amir Morani, President, is open to taking meetings. Please reach out through the conference app to connect.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About AM Associates

We are a Dallas, TX based consulting firm providing advisory services to start-ups, and operating businesses in tax and financial planning.

About The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference

The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference is the largest annual gathering place for online investment platforms, brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, and other dealmakers involved in Reg A and crowdfunding deals. This event is also well attended by private and public companies looking to raise capital using Reg A and Reg CF.

In 2024, the conference will broaden its focus to include Crowdfunding deals with more of the program dedicated to online deal-marketing tactics. Attendees will glean insight from experts on deal structures, fees and expenses, and the continuously changing regulatory landscape.

For further information:

Amir Morani CPA

President

214-537-9665

morani@amassociates.cpa

SOURCE: DealFlow Events