Online poker platform drop the Father's Day treats

Juicy Stakes Casino is bringing you more poker than ever before this June while dropping the daddy of all offers this week. Read on to find out all about it.

A familiar favourite up first… the world famous Sunday Myriad. The Texas Hold 'Em tournament that takes place every Sunday, with a $10,000 GTD weekly jackpot. Three fresh formats Deepstack, Progressive Bounty and Big Bounty alternate, helping this poker extravaganza excel every time.

Qualify for the Sunday Myriad via daily satellite tournaments running all week, or alternatively buy-in for $115 $10. The Main Event this Sunday, and every Sunday, at 4pm Eastern.

From an old favourite to the new kid on the block now, and the electrifying Fast Fortune. This low stakes, high speed poker battle pits you against two opponents in a thrilling three-handed tournament where buy-ins start at $0.25 and rise to just $10.

But the rewards can be huge with winnings multiplying at random between x2 and x1000. This iconic new Sit Go Series is a must-play. Come see why!

Last but not least, more than 200 Free Spins for four top slots in a Father's Day Special. Deposit, enter the bonus codes at the above link and claim your spins for The Angler, Staked and Safari Sam 2.

Once you've claimed the first 110 spins, Juicy Stakes Casino will throw another 100 your way, totally on the house, to use on Alkemor's Elements. Just like magic. You've got 'til June 24th to get yours.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "What a week, with 210 Free Spins to celebrate Father's Day this Sunday. Four great games to check out, along with some unmissable action on the poker table."

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft, Nucleus, Softswiss and Lucktap.

Alex Spencer

Juicy Stakes

T: +1 877 833 1271