TradeFlow Capital Management - Transforming Risk, Enabling Trade: TradeFlow Capital Management advances collaborations with Obligate through further USDC-denominated eNote issuances

SINGAPORE, June 17,2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Fintech-powered Fund management firm TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) is proud to announce the successful issuance of four AA-rated eNotes through Obligate , the leading on-chain capital markets platform.

The eNotes totaling over USD 3m were issued in the previous 6 months with tenors of up to 6 months. These USDC-denominated bonds launched on Polygon leverage Obligate's eNote framework, ensuring a legally compliant and globally acceptable standard for digital securities.

Through these issuances the USD TradeFlow Fund achieves an optimization and diversification of its financing sources accessing new sources of capital in a flexible manner. Further innovative products tracking the performance of the TradeFlow Funds will be launched soon.

Dr. Tom James, CEO of TradeFlow stated: "As TradeFlow enters the 7th successful year of our USD Fund, this development testifies to the robustness of our business strategies, combining the best of asset-backed commodities trade with the latest advances in FinTech to deliver even greater value and returns to our investors."

Tobias Wohlfarth, Head of Origination at Obligate, commented: "We are pleased to advance our partnership with TradeFlow Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Trade Flow Funds, to further prove Obligate's capability to innovatively expand the financing options for funds. We look forward to achieving more milestones with TradeFlow in the near future."

About TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow)

TradeFlow is the world's leading and first Fintech-powered commodity trade fund manager, enabling the import/export physical commodity transactions for SME size firms by employing its unique non-credit lending approach to trade finance.

Through its USD Trade Flow fund and EURO Trade Flow Fund, to date, TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$3.5 Bn of physical commodity trade through 3500+ transactions across 18+ countries and 35+ commodity types, with more than 1800 SME counterpart entities KYC reviewed. The Trade Flow fund strategy, which is also shariah complaint for murabaha transactions, was conceived over 9 years ago and went live in April 2018.

TradeFlow consists of a diverse team of experts with the focused mission of addressing the increasing trade finance gap (US$2.5 Trillion) faced by global SMEs operating as producers/traders/end-users in the bulk commodity trading space. By performing an enabling role in international trade and globalization, TradeFlow creates stable asset backed returns for its investors, opportunities for businesses and growth for economies.

TradeFlow is a Partner of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for SMEs worldwide through the "'ICC Trade Now" and "ICC Digital Trade Standards Initiative" platforms.

For more information, please visit: www.tradeflow.capital or email us at enquiry@tradeflow.capital .

About Obligate

Obligate AG is a member of VQF, a Swiss FINMA regulated AML SRO, and a financial intermediary. Standing at the forefront of institutional adoption in on-chain capital markets, Obligate is providing a secure, transparent, and regulatory compliant platform for the issuance, trading, and lifecycle management of debt instruments natively issued on the blockchain. The platform's unique architecture caters to the complex needs of institutional investors whilst lowering the barriers of entry for issuers by providing efficient access to multilateral financing. Featuring their proprietary eNotes®, ledger-based securities based on the most advanced DLT-legislation, a comprehensive dispute resolution framework, and global enforceability of the debt securities, Obligate demonstrates its commitment to meeting institutional standards.

For more information, please visit: www.obligate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994878/TradeFlow_Tagline_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tradeflow-capital-management-advances-collaborations-with-obligate-through-further-usdc-denominated-enote-issuances-302172850.html