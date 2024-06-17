



KAWASAKI, Japan, June 17, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has expanded the investment scope of the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund managed by Fujitsu Ventures Limited to begin impact investing, in which Fujitsu will invest in companies that are taking on the challenge of solving social issues.Impact investing is investing with the aim of simultaneously generating both economic returns and a measurable positive impact on society and the environment. Fujitsu, through impact investing, will support a wide range of companies that are addressing the challenge to solve social issues in areas that are not limited to Fujitsu's direct business areas, but will also contribute to achieving a sustainable society.In May 2024, for its first impact investment, Fujitsu invested into Gojo & Company, Inc., which provides financial services, such as microfinance (1), to low-income households in developing countries.Overview of the impact investingThe CVC fund established by Fujitsu in April 2021 and managed by Fujitsu Ventures has contributed to solving social issues through its business activities by investing in startups that collaborate with Fujitsu both in and outside of Japan.In addition, in May 2023, Fujitsu identified three areas for its Materiality (Essential contributions). These areas are solving global environmental issues, developing a digital society, and improving people's well-being. Fujitsu will collaborate with like-minded partners where there is mutual empathy for purpose and material issues, and not limited to Fujitsu's direct business areas. Fujitsu believes that it is essential to build an ecosystem that transcends industry boundaries, and has started impact investing in a variety of companies that are tackling the challenge of solving social issues.About Gojo & CompanyGojo & Company's mission is to extend financial inclusion (2) across the globe. The company provides microfinance to low-income clients and has continued to experience impressive growth since its establishment in July 2014. With 2 million clients as of the end of April 2024, Gojo & Company is having a significant social impact in improving access to financial services and empowering women. The value that the company provides also aligns with Fujitsu's Materiality of developing a digital society and improving people's well-being. Fujitsu believes that supporting Gojo & Company will be very significant.[1] Microfinance :Financial services, such as microcredit and savings, that are provided to low-income individuals.[2] Financial inclusion :It is ensuring that everyone has access to and receives the benefit of financial services without exclusion.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.