Sampo plc: Inside information: Sampo announces a recommended best and final public exchange offer to the shareholders of Topdanmark

SAMPO PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 17 June 2024 at 8:35 am

Inside information: Sampo announces a recommended best and final public exchange offer to the shareholders of Topdanmark

Sampo plc ("Sampo") and Topdanmark A/S ("Topdanmark") have today entered into a combination agreement, pursuant to which Sampo will make a recommended best and final public exchange offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares in Topdanmark not already owned by Sampo (the "Offer"). The Board of Directors of Topdanmark will unanimously recommend Topdanmark shareholders to accept the Offer when made. Following completion of the Offer, Sampo intends to integrate Topdanmark into If P&C Insurance Ltd (publ) ("If P&C") to strengthen its position as one of the leading insurers in the Danish P&C insurance market and to consolidate Sampo Group's leadership position in the Nordics.

Under the terms of the Offer, Topdanmark shareholders will receive 1.25 newly issued Sampo A shares in exchange for each share held in Topdanmark. Based on Sampo's closing share price of EUR 39.29 on Nasdaq Helsinki on 14 June 2024, the Offer represents a value per Topdanmark share of DKK 366.38, valuing the entire outstanding share capital of Topdanmark at DKK 33 billion. The consideration represents a premium of 27 per cent to the closing share price of Topdanmark on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 14 June 2024 of DKK 289.60. The Offer values the acquired Topdanmark shares at a P/E 2025 of 22.2x (excluding synergies) and 13.0x (including synergies), compared to the median P/E 2025 of the Nordic P&C peer group of 15.4x. Annual estimated pre-tax run-rate synergies amount to EUR 95 million, representing DKK 11.6 per acquired share post-tax. EPS accretion is estimated to be approximately 6 per cent, of which approximately two-thirds relates to planned actions to offset share count dilution.

Sampo intends to raise its target for deployable capital generation over 2024-2026 from more than EUR 4 billion, as announced at Sampo's capital markets day in 2024, to over EUR 4.5 billion, on successful completion of the Offer, reflecting the acquisition of Topdanmark and the capital optimisation actions completed during the first half of 2024. In parallel to the Offer, the Board of Directors of Sampo intends to immediately deploy EUR 800 million to offset share count dilution from the transaction, through the launch of a share buy-back programme and the potential squeeze-out of Topdanmark minority shares. In light of the Offer, and Sampo's commitment to disciplined capital management, the Board of Directors of Sampo intends to give clear priority to capital returns to shareholders when allocating the remaining deployable capital generated over 2024-2026.

- Our and Topdanmark's strategies have further aligned in recent years as pure P&C insurers. The unanimously recommended Offer we are announcing today is the next logical step on this journey. By combining the businesses in a fully integrated Nordic operating platform, we can unlock growth and attractive synergies that will strengthen our position as a leading Danish P&C insurer. I am pleased to be able to present this offer to all Topdanmark's other shareholders today and invite them to join us on this journey, says Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CEO, Sampo.

- We find that the Offer from Sampo represents attractive financial value for the shareholders of Topdanmark and an appealing opportunity for Topdanmark shareholders to take part in the commercial, strategic and financial value creation in the well-diversified Sampo Group with strong growth perspectives. We are furthermore pleased that Sampo acknowledges Topdanmark's strong position and the critical importance of our competent and skilled employees as a core component in realising business and market potential through increased efficiencies and enhanced growth prospects. The complementary businesses of Topdanmark and Sampo's operations in Denmark will form a leading P&C insurer in the Danish market, where Topdanmark's employees will contribute with strong values and culture, says Jens Aaløse, Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of Topdanmark.

Summary of the Offer

The other shareholders of Topdanmark will be offered 1.25 new A shares in Sampo as share consideration for each share in Topdanmark validly tendered in the Offer (the " Share Consideration ").

"). The Offer is the best and final, and the Share Consideration will not be improved.

Prior to announcement Sampo conducted a market sounding on certain shareholders in Topdanmark and received positive feedback to the Offer. Mawer Investment Management has irrevocably agreed to tender into the Offer its shares representing 2.8 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in Topdanmark. Shares under the irrevocable agreement combined with Sampo's stake represent 52.3 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in Topdanmark.

The Offer will be unanimously recommended by the Topdanmark Board of Directors.

The Offer will be conducted subject to Danish law as an unregulated public exchange offer.

The terms and conditions of the Offer will be set out in an offer document (the " Offer Document "), which will be published by Sampo following approval by the FIN-FSA of a prospectus setting out a description of the Offer, its impact on Sampo and Topdanmark and certain other relevant information.

"), which will be published by Sampo following approval by the FIN-FSA of a prospectus setting out a description of the Offer, its impact on Sampo and Topdanmark and certain other relevant information. The Offer will be subject to the satisfaction or waiver by Sampo of certain customary conditions, including, among others: (i) Sampo gaining control of shares representing more than 90 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in Topdanmark (excluding treasury shares), (ii) the shareholders of Sampo adopting the necessary resolutions to enable the issuance of the Share Consideration, and (iii) necessary approvals by relevant regulatory authorities are obtained. The Offer is not subject to any competition clearances.

A secondary listing of the Sampo A shares will be sought on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with the completion of the Offer. Sampo will continue to have its A shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and its Swedish Depository Receipts listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, while Sampo will seek a delisting of Topdanmark from Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The offer period is initially expected to commence in July/August 2024, and settlement and completion of the Offer are expected to occur during September 2024.

The offer period is expected to expire not less than 20 business days after publication of the Offer Document but can be extended including in order to allow time for obtaining regulatory approval.

Strategic rationale

Through completion of the Offer, Sampo will consolidate its leading position in the Nordic P&C insurance market by increasing scale in Denmark. Sampo Group would have a market share of approximately 20 per cent in the Nordic P&C insurance market, operating across all P&C insurance lines and customer segments in the Nordics.

Furthermore, completion of the Offer will lead to the creation of a leading P&C insurer in Denmark, with Topdanmark's and If P&C's (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sampo) combined market share totalling approximately 21 per cent of the Danish P&C insurance market.

Following completion of the Offer, Sampo plans to integrate Topdanmark's P&C operations into If P&C's pan-Nordic business organisation, based on pan-Nordic customer groups and support functions, while maintaining the current Topdanmark main office in Ballerup. The planned integration would enable the combined group to take full advantage of the complementary business models and distribution channels, providing opportunities for cross-selling and future growth. In addition, the planned integration would increase diversification and enable the combination of skills in areas such as more advanced pricing and risk management, to enhance underwriting excellence locally. The combination would enable Sampo Group to leverage If P&C's leading digital capabilities and efficient Nordic operating model, driving continued operational excellence, growth and productivity improvements.

The Board of Directors of Sampo intends to appoint Peter Hermann, Group CEO of Topdanmark, as Deputy CEO of If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ), and member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee, subject to completion of the Offer. Peter Hermann has worked as Group CEO of Topdanmark since 2018 and as CEO of Topdanmark Livsforsikring from 2016 to 2018. Peter Hermann will remain as Group CEO of Topdanmark until the integration into If P&C is completed. Morten Thorsrud will continue as CEO of If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ).

Synergies and value creation

Sampo expects to be able to realize significant potential synergies through the Offer and planned integration as it strengthens its overall scale and competitive position in the Danish P&C insurance market.

The total annual pre-tax run-rate cost and revenue synergies are expected to amount to approximately EUR 95 million, representing DKK 11.6 per acquired Topdanmark share, and expected to drive EPS accretion of approximately 6 per cent, based on 2025 consensus earnings expectations. Approximately two-thirds of the EPS accretion relates to the EUR 800 million deployed to offset share count dilution through buybacks and for the potential squeeze out and approximately one-third relates to pure transaction effects.

Run-rate cost synergies are expected to total approximately EUR 65 million per annum, expected to be realised via, e.g., IT portfolio optimisation, increased operational digitalisation, and unified procurement and fraud detection functions. Run-rate revenue synergies are expected to total approximately EUR 30 million per annum to be achieved through, e.g., scale benefits and improvements to online sales capabilities and pricing and risk selection.

The realization of synergies is expected to be phased in until 2028 and one-off integration costs are estimated at approximately EUR 150 million and expected to be incurred upfront (pending closing).

Additional potential net savings from lower one-off IT investments related to Topdanmark's ongoing digital transformation (not included in run-rate synergies), may also be possible.

The combined group

The Offer and planned integration will create a leading Danish P&C insurance company and strengthen Sampo Group's leading position in Nordic P&C insurance. In the financial year ended 31 December 2023, Sampo Group (including Topdanmark on a consolidated basis) generated approximately EUR 8.9 billion in gross written premiums and brokerage income, out of which EUR 5.7 billion in Private lines, EUR 2.0 billion in Commercial lines, and EUR 1.9 billion attributable to a diverse customer base in Denmark. The annual profit before taxes for Sampo Group amounted to approximately EUR 1.5 billion in 2023.

The Solvency II ratio for the combined Sampo Group is estimated to be 171 per cent, taking into account the transaction effects of the Offer, the implementation of the Partial Internal Model approved by the Swedish FSA on 2 May 2024 and the share buy-back programme. Similarly, the financial leverage ratio for the combined Sampo Group is estimated to be 29.3 per cent.

Sampo Group will continue to be headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and have strategic business locations across the Nordics, including in Denmark, the Baltics, and the UK.

A secondary listing of the Sampo A share will be sought on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with the completion of the Offer. Following completion of the Offer, the Sampo A share will thus be listed on the official lists of Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Copenhagen. The existing Swedish Depository Receipts listed on Nasdaq Stockholm will be unaffected by the Offer. As part of completion of the Offer and subject to the compulsory acquisition of the remaining minority shareholders in Topdanmark, all shares in Topdanmark will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen (as set out below).

The Offer

On 17 June 2024, Sampo and Topdanmark entered into the combination agreement pursuant to which Sampo will make the Offer. A summary of the combination agreement is provided below under the section "The Combination Agreement".

The Offer will be conducted in accordance with Danish law and the terms and conditions of the Offer will be set out in an Offer Document, which will be published by Sampo following approval by the FIN-FSA of a prospectus setting out a description of the Offer, its impact on Sampo and Topdanmark and certain other relevant information.

Following publication of the Offer Document, all shareholders in Topdanmark (except Sampo and shareholders who are resident in certain restricted jurisdictions) will have the possibility to tender their Topdanmark shares to Sampo. Moreover, Sampo expects to seek to obtain an approval from the Danish Tax Authorities confirming that Topdanmark shareholders who are tax residents in Denmark can tender their Topdanmark shares for Sampo A shares in the Offer without triggering any Danish tax payment as a result of the Offer.

The Share Consideration

As Share Consideration, the shareholders of Topdanmark are offered 1.25 new A shares in Sampo per Topdanmark share, reflecting a value per Topdanmark share of DKK 366.38.

The Share Consideration represents a premium of:

approximately 27 per cent to the closing price of the Topdanmark share on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 14 June 2024 of DKK 289.60;

approximately 24 per cent to the Topdanmark 3-month volume-weighted average price on Nasdaq Copenhagen of DKK 291.76 compared to the Sampo 3-month volume-weighted average on Nasdaq Helsinki of EUR 38.93 prior to announcement of the Offer; and

The Offer values the acquired Topdanmark shares at a P/E 2025 of 22.2x (excluding synergies) and 13.0x (including total run rate synergies of EUR 95 million pre-tax), compared to Topdanmark's P/E 2025 of 17.5x as of 14 June 2024, being the latest closing price prior to announcement of the Offer, and the median P/E 2025 of the Nordic P&C peer group of 15.4x (Sampo 15.2x, Gjensidige 15.4x, and Tryg 16.3x).

In aggregate, up to a total of 57,468,782 new A shares in Sampo will be issued as Share Consideration. Subject to all Topdanmark shares (not including Topdanmark shares already owned by Sampo) being tendered in the Offer, the Topdanmark shareholders will receive new A shares representing in aggregate an approximate ownership of up to 10.3 per cent of Sampo.

The Board of Directors of Sampo has unanimously concluded that the Offer is in the best interests of Sampo and its shareholders, and will propose that the extraordinary general meeting of Sampo approves an authorisation for the Board of Directors of Sampo to issue new A shares in Sampo as Share Consideration. The Board of Directors of Sampo made its assessment after taking into account, amongst other factors, the opinion dated 17 June 2024, delivered by Sampo's financial advisor Goldman Sachs International to the Board of Directors of Sampo that, as of 17 June 2024 and based upon and subject to the factors and assumptions set forth therein, the exchange ratio pursuant to the combination agreement is fair from a financial point of view to Sampo.

The full text of the written opinion of Goldman Sachs International, dated 17 June 2024, which sets forth assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations on the review undertaken in connection with the opinion, will be made available at www.sampo.com/topdanmark. Goldman Sachs provided its opinion solely for the information and assistance of the Board of Directors of Sampo in connection with its consideration of the Offer. The Goldman Sachs opinion is not a recommendation as to how any shareholder of Sampo should vote with respect to the Share Consideration at the extraordinary general meeting of Sampo to be held, or any other matter.

No fractions of Sampo A shares will be delivered to shareholders in Topdanmark accepting the Offer. If a shareholder in Topdanmark tenders a number of Topdanmark shares in the Offer, and the Share Consideration to be delivered for these shares does not amount to a whole number of new Sampo A shares, the number of new Sampo A shares to be delivered to such shareholder in Topdanmark shall be rounded down to the nearest full number. Fractional entitlements to Sampo A shares shall be aggregated and sold by the settlement agent for the benefit of the shareholders of Topdanmark entitled to such fractional entitlements at a price corresponding to the market value at the time of the sale. The proceeds from the sale will be distributed to the relevant shareholders in Topdanmark following completion of the Offer. The proceeds will be distributed in DKK to the Topdanmark shareholders entitled to such fractions, net of any transfer taxes or similar duties and without interest. Any costs related to the sale of the aggregated fractional entitlements and the distribution of proceeds, excluding any transfer taxes or similar duties, shall be paid by Sampo.

The offer period

The offer period is expected to expire not less than 20 business days after publication of the Offer Document during July/August 2024. However, Sampo reserves the right to extend the offer period from time to time in accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of the Offer and applicable laws and regulations, in order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Offer as set out under section "Conditions for completion of the Offer" below. The Offer is currently expected to be settled and completed during September 2024.

The detailed terms and conditions of the Offer as well as instructions on how to accept the Offer will be included in the Offer Document, which Sampo expects to publish following approval by the FIN-FSA of a prospectus setting out a description of the Offer, its impact on Sampo and Topdanmark, and certain other relevant information.

Recommendation by the Board of Directors of Topdanmark

Topdanmark's Board of Directors, represented by a quorum of the non-conflicted members, has unanimously resolved that it will, subject to its fiduciary duties, recommend Topdanmark's shareholders to accept the Offer. The Board of Directors of Topdanmark will publish a statement in respect of the Offer upon publication of the Offer Document, which will include the Board of Directors' considered statement on the Offer.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Topdanmark, Ricard Wennerklint, and one further member of the Topdanmark Board of Directors, Morten Thorsrud, are also members of the Sampo Group Executive Committee, and a third member of the Topdanmark Board of Directors, Kjell Rune Tveita belongs to the management group of If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd (publ), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sampo. To avoid any actual or perceived conflicts of interest, Ricard Wennerklint, Morten Thorsrud and Kjell Rune Tveita have recused themselves from all the work of Topdanmark's Board of Directors and its committees relating to the discussions between Sampo and Topdanmark concerning the combination agreement and the Offer. Consequently, Sampo's representatives on Topdanmark's Board of Directors have not participated in the decision to recommend the combination agreement and the Offer. Accordingly, any reference herein to Topdanmark's Board of Directors shall be understood to exclude the aforesaid three members. Further, the aforementioned persons have not participated in the preparation of the Offer in their capacity as management members of Sampo Group.

Sampo's current holding and support by shareholders of Topdanmark

As at the date of this announcement, Topdanmark has 90,000,000 issued shares, of which 88,904,502 are outstanding and of which 1,095,498 are held in treasury. As at the date of this announcement, Sampo's current shareholding corresponds to approximately 49.5 per cent of all outstanding shares and votes in Topdanmark (excluding Topdanmark treasury shares).

Sampo reserves the right to acquire, or enter into arrangements to acquire, shares in Topdanmark outside the Offer on any trading venue, or in transactions outside of a trading venue, and any purchases made or arranged will be disclosed in accordance with applicable rules.

Prior to announcement of the Offer, Sampo conducted a market sounding on certain shareholders in Topdanmark and received positive feedback to the Offer. Mawer Investment Management, who holds approximately 2.8 per cent of all outstanding shares and votes in Topdanmark, has irrevocably agreed to tender their Topdanmark shares into the Offer, subject to certain customary conditions. In addition, all members of Topdanmark's Board of Directors and Executive Board have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer, subject to certain customary conditions and certain restrictions applicable under Topdanmark's remuneration policy and any applicable deferral or lock-up period pursuant to Danish law, as well as the terms of the relevant Topdanmark share-based incentive schemes. Accordingly, Sampo in aggregate holds and has received irrevocable undertakings to accept the Offer in respect of 52.3 per cent of all outstanding shares and votes in Topdanmark.

Conditions for completion of the Offer

The Offer will be made subject to a number of conditions. In addition to certain other customary conditions, the completion of the Offer will be conditional upon:

Sampo owning or having received valid acceptances from Topdanmark shareholders (such valid acceptances not subsequently validly withdrawn) with respect to Topdanmark shares representing in aggregate a sufficient number of Topdanmark Shares to satisfy the minimum acceptance condition of more than 90 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in Topdanmark (excluding treasury shares); The Board of Directors of Topdanmark having published the board statement and the Topdanmark board recommendation, and not subsequently withdrawn, conditioned or otherwise modified, or published any proposal to withdraw, condition or modify, the Topdanmark board recommendation in any manner adverse to the Offer; The regulatory approvals having been obtained; No material adverse effect having occurred; and The combination agreement not having been validly terminated in accordance with its terms and conditions and remaining in full force and effect.

The conditions for completion set out herein are not exhaustive. All terms and conditions of the Offer will be set out in the Offer Document. Sampo has in the combination agreement made certain undertakings and commitments to Topdanmark for the purpose of ensuring that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled. Similarly, Topdanmark has made certain undertakings and commitments to support Sampo in its pursuit of satisfying such conditions and otherwise in respect of the Offer.

Except as otherwise agreed in the combination agreement, Sampo may invoke any of the conditions to completion so as to cause the Offer not to proceed, to lapse or to be withdrawn. Sampo reserves the right to waive, to the extent permitted by applicable law and regulation, any of the conditions to completion of the Offer that have not been fulfilled. If all conditions to completion have been fulfilled or Sampo has waived the requirements for the fulfilment of all or some of them no later than at the time of announcement of the final results of the Offer, Sampo will consummate the Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions after the expiration of the offer period by purchasing the shares validly tendered in the Offer and paying the Share Consideration to the shareholders that have validly accepted the Offer.

Required approvals

Completion of the Offer is subject to the extraordinary general meeting of Sampo resolving, with the required majority of two-thirds of the votes cast and shares represented, on the necessary resolutions to enable the issuance of new A shares in Sampo as Share Consideration.

The extraordinary general meeting of Sampo is expected to be held on or around 9 July 2024. A notice to convene the extraordinary general meeting, which will include further information regarding the extraordinary general meeting will be published in a separate stock exchange release, expectedly on or around 17 June 2024. A complete agenda with accompanying documents for the extraordinary general meeting, which according to the Finnish Companies Act shall be kept available for the shareholders, will be made available on Sampo's website no later than on 17 June 2024.

Completion of the Offer is also subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, namely permission by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority pursuant to the Danish Insurance Business Act, and authorisation for a foreign direct investment pursuant to the Danish Investment Screening Act. Completion of the Offer is not subject to any competition clearances.

Further information on the Offer and the combined group will also be available in the Offer Document to be published by Sampo as well the prospectus to be published by Sampo following approval by the FIN-FSA, which will also include information on the secondary listing of the Sampo A share to be sought on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with the completion of the Offer.

Indicative timetable

It is expected that the Offer will be completed during September 2024, subject to all conditions for completion being fulfilled.

The indicative timeline of the Offer is as follows:

July 2024 - Extraordinary general meeting of Sampo.

July/August 2024 - Publication of the prospectus and the Offer Document and commencement of offer period.

August/September 2024 - End of Offer period.

September 2024- Completion and settlement of the Offer (subject to all conditions for completion having been fulfilled).

All dates are preliminary and subject to change.

The Combination Agreement

The Boards of Directors of Sampo and Topdanmark have on 17 June 2024 entered into a combination agreement, which sets forth the principal terms under which Sampo will make the Offer.

Under the combination agreement, Sampo has, subject to certain conditions, undertaken to make the Offer and publish the Offer Document and in turn, Topdanmark has, subject to certain conditions, undertaken to publish, without undue delay after the Offer Document has been published, a statement by the Board of Directors of Topdanmark in respect of the Offer which will include the Board of Directors' considerations on, and recommendation of, the Offer.

In the combination agreement, Sampo and Topdanmark have also agreed on certain undertakings and covenants towards each other in relation to, among other things, (i) conducting their business in the ordinary course until completion of the Offer, (ii) the process for preparing the regulatory filings and notifications, (iii) preparing the prospectus needed for offering the Share Consideration to the Topdanmark shareholders and the listing of the Sampo A shares, including the Share Consideration, on Nasdaq Copenhagen and (iv) the settling of Topdanmark's incentives schemes.

In addition, Topdanmark has undertaken not to actively solicit proposals competing with the Offer and, subject to certain exceptions, not to take, or omit to take, any action which would render any of the conditions to the Offer impossible of satisfaction or otherwise be detrimental to the Offer, and Sampo has undertaken to use reasonable efforts to cause the Sampo A shares, including the Share Consideration, to become admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on a date around completion of the Offer.

Further, with the exception that Sampo and Topdanmark in the combination agreement have agreed that Sampo may repurchase up to 50,000,000 Sampo A shares and that Topdanmark may repurchase Topdanmark shares for an aggregate consideration of up to DKK 100 million under a buyback programme in accordance with past practise, both Sampo and Topdanmark have agreed to not make any decisions or proposals concerning or constituting payment of dividends, return of capital, acquisitions or redemptions of own shares, or any other payments or transfers that constitute distribution of funds as set out in the Finnish Companies Act or the Danish Companies Act without the prior written consent of the other party.

Moreover, Sampo and Topdanmark have in the combination agreement granted each other certain customary representations and warranties and have agreed to bear their own costs and expenses incurred in connection with the Offer.

The combination agreement may be terminated under certain conditions, including by the mutual consent of Sampo and Topdanmark, the Offer has not been completed, or it becomes evident that completion cannot take place by 13 March 2025, withdrawal of the Offer, failure of satisfaction of certain pre-conditions for commencing the Offer or upon certain defined instances of material breach of the combination agreement.

Sampo and Topdanmark will make preparations necessary for effecting the completion of the Offer and to facilitate the integration planning efforts relating to the Offer, subject to competition or other applicable laws. The parties have agreed that the integration will be based on the following principles:

The integration will take into due account and preserve, as possible and reasonable, the culture of Topdanmark;

Considering the relative scale of Topdanmark's and Sampo's footprint in Denmark, Topdanmark's employees will form the core of the combined group's Danish operations, which will be structured in line with the current Nordic business organisation of Sampo, while maintaining the current Topdanmark main office in Ballerup;

The transaction synergies and rationale do not rely on material employee reductions, however to the extent relevant, reduction of double corporate functions will be based on merits and, to the extent possible, completed through natural retirement;

Representatives of Topdanmark's employees will be able to be involved in the relevant organisational bodies in existence within Sampo Group in a similar manner as the existing employees within Sampo Group to carry on Topdanmark's culture maintaining the strong tradition of receptiveness to employee requests previously organised through employee representation on the Board of Directors of Topdanmark; and

Topdanmark's brand will be retained as long as it would be value destructive for the combined group as a whole to cease using it.

The planned integration and any final decisions in this respect are conditional on the observation of applicable information, consultation and negotiation obligations.

Compulsory Acquisition and Delisting

Following completion of the Offer, if Sampo holds the requisite number of Topdanmark shares under the Danish Companies Act (i.e., more than 90 per cent of the Topdanmark shares and votes, not including any Topdanmark treasury shares), Sampo expects to initiate and complete a compulsory acquisition of the remaining minority Topdanmark shares held by Topdanmark shareholders in accordance with the Danish Companies Act. Also, Sampo intends to seek to have Topdanmark's shares removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S at an appropriate time following completion of the Offer.

Advisors

Sampo is being advised by Goldman Sachs International as lead financial advisor, by Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as legal advisors, and by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP with respect to U.S. law.

SAMPO PLC

Board of Directors

All related material will be made available for download at www.sampo.com/topdanmark (http://www.sampo.com/topdanmark) shortly after being published.

Information on Topdanmark and Sampo in brief

Topdanmark is one of the largest Danish P&C insurers with a market share of 15 per cent of the Danish P&C insurance market. The company focuses on the private and SME markets, with 500,000 private customers to which it offers a full range of insurance products, with its main products being motor, home, and contents insurance. In regard to SMEs, Topdanmark serves approximately 120,000 Danish small and medium-sized enterprises and agricultural customers.

Topdanmark reported profit before taxes of DKK 1,051 million for 2023. The consolidated profit before taxes in Sampo's profit and loss account totalled EUR 162 million in 2023. Topdanmark's combined ratio for 2023 was 85.0 per cent in Sampo's consolidated figures.

Sampo Group is a leading P&C insurer in the Nordic region, and the only insurer to offer services across all Nordic countries, customer segments and products. The Group is also a major operator in the growing digital P&C insurance market in the UK.

Sampo Group's annual gross written premiums and brokerage income totalled EUR 8,870 million and the profit before taxes amounted to EUR 1,481 million in 2023. The Group's combined ratio for the full-year 2023 was 84.6 per cent.

Disclaimer

