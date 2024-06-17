VISIOMED GROUP: Visiomed Group's Smart Salem launches new services and anticipates another quarter of significant growth

New blood testing packages launched in May

Launch of vaccinations and occupational health for beauticians

58% revenue growth for the Wellness activity in May from April

Additional services to be launched in June

Paris, Dubai, June 17, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, shares key updates on the recent activities of its subsidiary Smart Salem for the months of May and June.

Smart Salem launched a number of new services in May including new blood testing packages (of which female hormone testing) and new vaccination services

The company also successfully launched its first occupational health offer for beauticians and salon workers - these medical tests are mandatory for workers in certain sectors as per new regulation recently launched in 2024

The wellness activity is seeing strong month-on-month growth with revenue growing by 58% in May in comparison to April

Additional new services will be launched in June including dietician consultations, gut health testing and Electrocardiogram (ECG) screening

Following the end of the month of June, Visiomed will release Smart Salem's key financials for the second quarter of the year, which are again excellent and in line with our expectations.

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

