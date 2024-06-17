Market analytics provider Aurora Energy Research has examined the potential for colocation of renewables with battery energy storage systems (BESS) across 12 European countries. It found that Germany, Great Britain, the Ireland I-SEM, and Poland are leading the pack. From pv magazine ESS News site Regulatory disparities across European markets for hybrid renewable installations are wide. While some facilitate colocated deployment offering faster grid access and a wide range of revenue streams, others lack specific policy schemes and targets. Confusing market signals, double taxation and restrictive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...