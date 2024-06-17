The new module has a power output of up to 650 W and weighs 29. 6 kg. It uses JA Solar's patented anti-dust frame technology, which reportedly enhances drainage and decontamination performance, thus reducing dust accumulation and avoiding hotspot issues. Chinese solar module maker JA Solar has presented a new anti-dust TOPCon solar module at the SNEC tradeshow, which took place in Shanghai, China, last week. "It is specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of rooftop scenarios," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "This module is lightweight, highly reliable, and easy ...

