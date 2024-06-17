The European Investment Bank (EIB) will conduct economic and technological feasibility studies on two Bulgarian pumped storage hydropower plants due to be operational by 2032. The projects will each add generation capacity of around 800 MW and will both come with a price tag of around €900 ($964) million. From pv magazine ESS News site The EIB will advise and support Bulgaria's national electricity company Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) as it embarks on the construction of two large pumped storage hydropower plants in the southwestern part of the country. The projects are named ...

