The 60 MW Kuihelani solar-plus-storage facility will generate enough electricity for 27,000 homes, with a 240 MWh battery energy storage system. From pv magazine USA Hawaii has the highest average electricity price of any state at $0. 43. 93 per kWh, nearly triple the U. S. average, yet this project will cut that cost for many residents. Developer AES Hawaii projects that the Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage facility will generate enough electricity for 15% of Maui's needs at just $0. 08 per kWh. "Maui residents will soon be seeing the benefit of Kuihelani in their electric bills and the reassurance ...

