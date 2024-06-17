Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Enad Global 7 to the Main Market

Stockholm, 17 June 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Enad Global 7 AB (ticker name: EG7) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Enad Global 7 is a small cap company within the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden in 2019. Enad Global 7 is the 11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is the 132nd company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs 470+ game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games, Toadman Studios and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. "The uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm is another long-term step of maturity for EG7. This move gives us a more flexible capital structure and an even more attractive base to generate shareholder value for the company's investors", says Fredrik Rüdén, Deputy CEO and CFO at EG7. "We are pleased to see Enad Global 7 now to take the step from our First North Growth Market to the Main Market", said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq."As they embark on this new chapter, we are happy to offer them enhanced visibility and investor awareness that accompany a listing on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com