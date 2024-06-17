Anzeige
Montag, 17.06.2024
Kennen wir bei East Africa bislang nur die Spitze des Goldberges?!
WKN: A2H9ZR | ISIN: SE0010520106 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SG
München
17.06.24
08:07 Uhr
1,288 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2024 08:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Enad Global 7 to the Main Market

Stockholm, 17 June 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Enad Global 7 AB (ticker name: EG7) will commence today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. Enad Global 7 is a small cap company within the Consumer
Discretionary sector. The company was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Sweden in 2019. Enad Global 7 is the 11th company to be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is the 132nd
company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main
Markets in the Nordics over the years. 

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets,
publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming
market. The company employs 470+ game developers and develops its own original
IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world
through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games, Toadman
Studios and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department
Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world
famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. 

"The uplisting to Nasdaq Stockholm is another long-term step of maturity for
EG7. This move gives us a more flexible capital structure and an even more
attractive base to generate shareholder value for the company's investors",
says Fredrik Rüdén, Deputy CEO and CFO at EG7. 

"We are pleased to see Enad Global 7 now to take the step from our First North
Growth Market to the Main Market", said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings
at Nasdaq."As they embark on this new chapter, we are happy to offer them
enhanced visibility and investor awareness that accompany a listing on the Main
Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact
Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
