A Swiss research team published a review of the technologies used to manufacture of colored building integrated PV, discussing competitive characteristics of more than a dozen products, as well as success factors to drive market development. Researchers from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM) examined colored crystalline silicon PV module technologies, suppliers, as well as the success factors on the path to meeting the needs of architects and real estate developers with visually appealing building integrated PV (BIPV). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...