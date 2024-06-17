Anzeige
WKN: A1JYUM | ISIN: DK0060477503
Frankfurt
14.06.24
08:07 Uhr
38,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TOPDANMARK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOPDANMARK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,02047,80008:57
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Topdanmark A/S - Observation statusa

The company is given observation status because Topdanmark A/S and Sampo plc
have today entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Sampo will
make a recommended public tender offer (share exchange offer) to the
shareholders of Topdanmark for up to all shares (except treasury shares and
shares already held by Sampo) in Topdanmark with consideration consisting of
new A shares of Sampo. 



ISIN     Navn   
DK0060477503 Topdanmark



According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 17 June 2024.



For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03
33.
