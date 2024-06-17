Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Topdanmark A/S - Observation statusa

The company is given observation status because Topdanmark A/S and Sampo plc have today entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which Sampo will make a recommended public tender offer (share exchange offer) to the shareholders of Topdanmark for up to all shares (except treasury shares and shares already held by Sampo) in Topdanmark with consideration consisting of new A shares of Sampo. ISIN Navn DK0060477503 Topdanmark According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 17 June 2024. For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.