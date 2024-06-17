Nano Cures International, Inc.: Nano Cures International Announces Appointment of Robert Aranda as President

Nano Cures International appoints Robert Aranda, as its new President to drive the company's innovative healthcare solutions.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Nano Cures International, Inc. ("Nano") has announced the appointment of Robert Aranda, who will assume the responsibilities as President of Nano Cures International.

"Robert Aranda brings a wealth of experience and leadership qualities to Nano. With a distinguished career in business, technology and healthcare, Mr. Aranda will manage Nano's innovative business model to transform health caring and curing.", said Ron Smith, communications director of Nano.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert Aranda as the President of Nano Cures International," said Smith. He further adds, "His leadership and vision align perfectly with our goals and objectives, and we are very confident that he will drive the company forward in its mission to the development of groundbreaking cures and reduce the global burden of healthcare."

Robert Aranda expressed his enthusiasm while stating, "I am honored to join Nano Cures International at such a pivotal and transformative moment. The company's innovative approach to tackling some of the most pressing and challenging health issues is inspiring, and I will look forward to working with the highly talented team at Nano to bring these transformative solutions to market. Our talented team at Craft and affiliates are excited to become part of the Nano mission."

For more information about Nano Cures International and its innovative healthcare initiatives, please visit Nano Cures International's website.

About Nano Cures International, Inc.

Nano Cures International, Inc. is a US-based company focused on transforming the development and delivery of cures for major health conditions and diseases. The company is developing an accelerated Cures platform targeting insulin resistance and partnering with leading pharma and biotech companies. Nano's mission is to reduce the cost and time required to introduce new cures and to align global efforts in reversing the increasing healthcare burden.

