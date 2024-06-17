The new investment will support the Company's continued organic and inorganic growth

RSK Group Limited ("RSK" or the "Company"), a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to receive a £500 million preferred equity investment from a consortium led by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight"), and Ares Management Corporation funds ("Ares"). In addition, Ares has committed an incremental £300 million debt facility to further support RSK's growth plans, bringing total available debt facilities provided by Ares to £1.4 billion.

Founded in 1989 by its CEO Alan Ryder, RSK and its 15,000 employees provide end-to-end, bespoke environmental consulting and engineering solutions to a vast array of clients across the Water, Energy, Construction and Infrastructure sectors. The additional capital is expected to support the ambitions articulated in RSK's 2030 Global Strategy, including organic growth initiatives and the continued execution of the Company's acquisition strategy.

"RSK is very pleased to welcome a new group of investors and further strengthen our relationship with Ares," said Dr Alan Ryder, Founder and CEO. "This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for RSK as we take another step towards our long-term vision of becoming the world's largest and most trusted provider of sustainable solutions. Searchlight and Ares' expertise in our industry, combined with their track record of supporting growth initiatives, will be instrumental as we execute on our M&A strategy and expand our service offerings. After three decades, RSK remains committed to delivering environmental and engineering services to help government and business clients around the world achieve a more sustainable future. The opportunities for RSK increase at pace."

James Redmayne, Partner at Searchlight said "We are delighted to be partnering with Alan and the RSK management team, as they embark on the next phase of their journey to becoming the leading global provider of sustainability solutions for their customers. The unique employee-ownership culture of the business provides the perfect platform for RSK to continue its stated mission of striving to address the current and future impacts of climate change."

Giles Marshall, Partner at Searchlight, added "The evolving regulatory landscape, accelerating global energy transition and goal of providing clean water and sanitation for all, present increasing challenges and opportunities for RSK's customers, which the business is uniquely positioned to execute on. We look forward to partnering with the management team to support their continued growth and industry-leading service."

Michael Dennis, Co-Head of European Credit at Ares, added, "Since our initial investment in 2018, we have seen firsthand RSK's commitment to helping advance the energy transition through differentiated client solutions. We are excited to increase our financial commitment alongside Searchlight and further support the Company's focus on identifying new investment opportunities and developing innovative capabilities that can drive more sustainable business outcomes and long-term growth for RSK."

About RSK group

RSK is a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions, working with more than 8,000 clients in 40 countries on six continents. Its family of more than 200 environmental, engineering and technical services businesses and 15,000 employees work together to provide practical solutions to some of the greatest challenges societies have ever faced.

The company operates in most sectors of the economy, including many of those most critical to future global sustainability, such as water, energy, food and drink, infrastructure, urban development, mining and waste. With its integrated offering across research and development, consultancy and on-the-ground application, RSK can deliver a complete solution that is unrivalled in the market.

The company is certified to the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 international standards for quality, environmental management and health and safety management. For more information, please visit www.rskgroup.com.

About Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with more than $14 billion in assets under management and offices in London, New York, Miami and Toronto. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its long-term capital and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com.

About Ares

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $428 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,900 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617518390/en/

Contacts:

RSK Group

Lisa Templeton ltempleton@rsk.co.uk



Searchlight

Prosek Partners pro-searchlight@prosek.com +44 (0) 7787 7757 14



Ares

Jacob Silber media.europe@aresmgmt.com +1-212-301-0376