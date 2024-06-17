Anzeige
Montag, 17.06.2024
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
17.06.24
09:11 Uhr
0,717 Euro
-0,015
-2,05 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2024 09:46 Uhr
Observation status applied to AS Tallink Grupp shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-06-17 09:37 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided to add the observation status to the shares of AS
Tallink Grupp (TAL1T, ISIN code: EE3100004466) starting from today, June 17,
2024, based on the clause 3.5.4.6 of chapter Supervision of the rules and
regulations (Supervision Rules). 

Observation status will be applied due to information given in stock exchange
announcement made on June 17, 2024, where AS INFORTAR announced the decision to
make an offer to acquire all shares of AS Tallink Grupp. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
