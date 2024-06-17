Observation status applied to AS Tallink Grupp shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-06-17 09:37 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided to add the observation status to the shares of AS Tallink Grupp (TAL1T, ISIN code: EE3100004466) starting from today, June 17, 2024, based on the clause 3.5.4.6 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). Observation status will be applied due to information given in stock exchange announcement made on June 17, 2024, where AS INFORTAR announced the decision to make an offer to acquire all shares of AS Tallink Grupp. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.