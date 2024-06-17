Greentech has started operating 103 MW of ground-mounted solar capacity in Germany. From pv magazine Germany Hamburg-based Greentech has started operating three solar projects in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein with a total capacity of 103 MW: Nienbüttel (21. 5 MW), Agethorst (70. 9 MW) and Kohlenbek (10. 3 MW). The arrays represent the company's largest portfolio to date. Greentech said the total investment volume is around €70 million ($74. 9 million), or €680/kW of installed capacity. Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB), reportedly the largest financier of renewable energy projects in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...