Wealthlane Financial Inc.: Wealthlane Financial Secures Funding to Revolutionize Equity Compensation Plan Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Wealthlane Financial Inc. ("Wealthlane" or the "Company"), today announced the closing of funding to accelerate its mission to simplify and modernize equity compensation plan management for small-cap public companies, addressing a critical need in the employee wellness landscape.

Founded by industry veterans with over a century of combined experience in equity compensation plan servicing and technology, Wealthlane has developed a tech-first, highly flexible, and scalable cloud-native SaaS solution that tackles the evolving complexities of public companies' equity compensation programs. Wealthlane's platform offers unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and data security, empowering employers to effortlessly manage their equity compensation plans, significantly reduce operational costs, and provide their employees with transparent financial tools.

Simplifying Equity Compensation in a Complex Landscape

Wealthlane addresses unique challenges companies face in managing their equity compensation plans. The Company's innovative technology automates critical workflows end-to-end, streamlining every aspect of equity compensation plan management. Wealthlane offers API integration with payroll and HRIS providers, real-time data import/export capability, a globally configurable tax engine, real-time custom reporting, and in-app trade compliance. Wealthlane's customizable features, combined with high-touch support from experienced teams, allow companies to tailor their equity compensation plans to their specific needs. Meanwhile, its intuitive interface and AI-powered capabilities provide seamless user experiences for both administrators and employees.

"We are excited to have secured the funding needed to scale customer-facing teams, further enhance AI capabilities, and expand strategic partnerships in the employee wellness ecosystem," said Kedar Koirala, Co-founder and CEO of Wealthlane. "Wealthlane is not just about technology; it's about empowering companies to use equity as a strategic lever for growth. By streamlining administration, reducing costs, and providing employees with the tools they need to understand and manage their equity, Wealthlane is helping companies create a more engaged and motivated workforce."

Tarek Hammoud, lead investor and Board Member at Wealthlane, as well as the founder and former CEO of Enfusion, added, "We started Enfusion as we saw a demand in the market that was not met by the incumbents, that were slow to innovate. I believe that a similar need today exists in the equity plan management space. With a focus on late-stage pre-IPO and small-cap public companies, Wealthlane is poised to become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to leverage equity as a key tool to attract and retain top talent."

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP acted as legal counsel for Wealthlane Financial Inc. on the financing.

About Wealthlane Financial Inc.:

Wealthlane is an independent, cloud-native enterprise SaaS solution that aims to revolutionize equity compensation plan management for late-stage pre-IPO and small-cap public companies. Founded by industry experts with over a century of combined experience, the Company helps employers utilize equity compensation to attract and retain talent, align employee efforts with rewards, and create an overall sense of ownership.

For more information about Wealthlane and its innovative solutions, please visit its website https://www.wealthlane.co or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

