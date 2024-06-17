Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces Result of AGM

Results of Annual General Meeting

?Poolbeg Pharma?(AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF) 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

Enquiries

Poolbeg Pharma Plc Jeremy Skillington, CEO Ian O'Connell, CFO +44 (0) 207 183 1499 Cavendish?Capital Markets Ltd?(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Geoff Nash,?Charlie Beeson,?Nigel Birks,?Harriet Ward?(ECM) +44 (0) 207 220 0500 Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd (Joint Broker) David Coaten, Harry Davies-Ball (Corporate Advisory), Malachy McEntyre, Isobel Jones (Corporate Broking) +44 (0) 207 408 4090 J&E Davy?(Joint Broker) Anthony Farrell,?Niall Gilchrist +353 (0) 1 679 6363 Optimum Strategic Communications Nick Bastin,?Vici Rabbetts, Elena Bates ? +44 (0) 208 078 4357 poolbeg@optimumcomms.com

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is committed to the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, with a growing emphasis on rare and orphan diseases. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value. The team has been strengthened by the appointment of three former members of the Amryt Pharma plc leadership team, with the intention of repeating Amryt's success and generating near term revenues.

Poolbeg's clinical programmes target large addressable markets including cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS, infectious disease, and metabolic conditions such as obesity with the development of an oral GLP-1R agonist. It uses a cost-effective development philosophy to generate high quality human data to support partnering and further development. Its AI-led infectious disease programmes analyse unique data from human challenge trials to identify clinically relevant drug targets and treatments, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

For more information, please go to?www.poolbegpharma.com?or follow us on?Twitter?and?LinkedIn?@PoolbegPharma.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Poolbeg Pharma PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com