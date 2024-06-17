Spain's Civil Guard suspects two detainees and another individual of stealing 186 solar panels from a PV plant in Aldeamayor de San Martín and selling them illegally. From pv magazine Spain The Spanish Civil Guard has arrested two men and is investigating a third for allegedly stealing 186 solar panels from a PV plant and selling them illegally. The alleged perpetrators, arrested for theft with force, are from Valladolid province. Another resident from the same province is under investigation for receiving the stolen panels from a PV plant in Aldeamayor de San Martín. According to the Official ...

