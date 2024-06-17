A new survey from Germany shows that consumers may show a high willingness to pay (WTP) for apples produced in agrivoltaic facilities. The research also highlighted that consumers also consider parameters such as organic farming, plastic usage and origin, among others. Researchers from the University of Goettingen in Germany and the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark have conducted a discrete choice experiment (DCE) to investigate if consumers have a willingness to pay (WTP) for apples produced in agrivoltaic facilities. DCE is a quantitative methodology that argues that individuals make trade-offs ...

