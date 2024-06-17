IsoEnergy startet gerade ein weiteres Explorationsprogramm mit insgesamt 30 Diamantbohrlöchern mit einer Gesamtlänge von 9.825 Metern auf den Projekten Larocque East und East Rim, Premier American Uranium hat gerade 5,8 Millionen CAD aufgebracht und American Future Fuel übernommen. Cosa Resources beginnt nun ebenfalls mit seinem Sommerexplorationsprogramm auf seinen Lagerstätten im Athabasca-Becken in Kanada. Uranium Energy wird im August 2024 mit der Aufbereitungsanlage Irigaray in Wyoming die Produktion wieder aufnehmen. Und Uranium Royalty ist das einzige Royalty-Unternehmen im Uranuniversum mit einzigartigen Royalties auf Weltklasse-Projekten. Unternehmen im Überblick: Cosa Resources Corp. - https://cosaresources.ca/ ISIN: CA22113C1014 , WKN: A3DJYJ , FRA: SSKU.F , TSXV: COSA.V Weitere Videos von Cosa Resources Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/cosa-resources-corp/ Premier American Uranium Inc. - https://premierur.com ISIN: CA74048R1091 , WKN: A3ET9P , FRA: B05.F , TSXV: PUR.V Weitere Videos von Premier American Uranium Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/premier-american-uranium-inc/ IsoEnergy Ltd. - http://www.isoenergy.ca/ ISIN: CA46500E1079 , WKN: A2DMA2 , FRA: I01.F , TSXV: ISO.V , Valor: 34336844 Weitere Videos von IsoEnergy Ltd. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/isoenergy-ltd/ Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.uraniumenergy.com/ ISIN: US9168961038 , WKN: A0JDRR , FRA: U6Z.F , Valor: 2388623 Weitere Videos von Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/uranium-energy-corp/ Uranium Royalty Corp. - https://www.uraniumroyalty.com/ ISIN: CA91702V1013 , WKN: A2PV0Z , FRA: 59U.F , TSXV: URC.V , Valor: 50827023 Weitere Videos von Uranium Royalty Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/uranium-royalty-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Uran Uranium Development Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV