IsoEnergy is just starting another exploration program with a total of 30 diamond drill holes with a total length of 9,825 meters on the Larocque East and East Rim projects, Premier American Uranium has just raised CAD 5.8 million and acquired American Future Fuel. Cosa Resources is now also starting its summer exploration program on its deposits in the Athabasca Basin in Canada. Uranium Energy will resume production in August 2024 with the Irigaray processing plant in Wyoming. And Uranium Royalty is the only royalty company in the uranium universe with unique royalties on world-class projects.