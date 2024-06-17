Anzeige
Montag, 17.06.2024
WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2024 10:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: AS TALLINK GRUPP FINNISH DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (FRD's) GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 17 JUNE 2024 SHARES



AS INFORTAR announced 17 June 2024 intention to make a voluntary takeover offer
to acquire all shares of AS Tallink Grupp. 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives FDR's of As Tallink Grupp observation status on the
grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1
article d). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. 

The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it Shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
