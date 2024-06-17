Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: AS TALLINK GRUPP FINNISH DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (FRD's) GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 17 JUNE 2024 SHARES AS INFORTAR announced 17 June 2024 intention to make a voluntary takeover offer to acquire all shares of AS Tallink Grupp. Nasdaq Helsinki gives FDR's of As Tallink Grupp observation status on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or it Shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260