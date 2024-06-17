Anzeige
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 33/2024

Copenhagen, 17 June 2024


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 10 June - 14 June 2024:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,021,727 457,771,472
10-Jun-24 35,000 96.18 3,366,367
11-Jun-24 34,956 95.35 3,332,978
12-Jun-24 32,000 96.37 3,083,770
13-Jun-24 34,439 95.95 3,304,329
14-Jun-24 23,117 95.86 2,216,005
Total, 10 Jun - 14 Jun 2024159,51295.9415,303,454
Bought from CAF, 14 Jun 2024* 72,445 95.94 6,950,315
Bought from CWO, 14 Jun 2024* 33,409 95.94 3,205,233
Accumulated, under the programme4,287,093 483,230,474

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 10 June - 14 June 2024 is
attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 3,668,842 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.27% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 33 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86963e87-783a-4fbb-92be-5fe64bb5154b)
  • PDMR notification CWO 14 Jun 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f720d897-f47a-498b-9f43-7e04391c2368)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4cc11faa-edc4-4aaf-9ed8-021f452dac15)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
