France installed 1 GW of solar in the first quarter, reaching 21. 1 GW cumulative PV capacity by the end of March. From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 1,013 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the January-March period. By comparison, the nation added 984 MW in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 639 MW in the first quarter of last year. The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 21. 1 GW at the end of March 2024. Developers deployed around 20. 3 GW of the total on the French mainland, and the remaining share ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...