EvGateway Introduces Advanced Fleet Solution to Optimize Electric Vehicle Charger Management

Innovative platform enhances operational efficiency, integrates Vehicle to Grid technology, and offers customizable solutions for electric vehicle fleets.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / EvGateway, a leader in EV charging solutions, has launched a cutting-edge fleet solution designed to enhance the management of electric vehicle fleets. This innovative platform offers advanced features tailored to fleet operators, ensuring improved efficiency and cost savings.

Fleet Management

Key Features:

User-Friendly Interface: Simplifies EV charging management with an intuitive design, enabling easy navigation, real-time data access, and minimal training for operators. Real-Time Monitoring and Management: Centralized control of power consumption based on vehicle and station usage, remote fleet card management, and optimization of fleet expansion based on usage patterns. Vehicle to Grid (V2G) Integration: Supports bidirectional charging, allowing EVs to supply power back to the grid, contributing to grid stability and providing additional revenue streams. Advanced Load Management: Includes smart load management and optimization features for efficient power distribution, vehicle prioritization based on State of Charge (SoC) and schedules, load optimization based on Time of Use (TOU) rates, and integration with Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) and grid interfaces. Seamless Integration with Fleet Management Systems: Designed to integrate with existing systems, providing a unified view of operations and charging activities, with vehicle telemetry integrations for real-time data collection. Enhanced Data Analytics: Advanced tools provide actionable insights into charging patterns, energy usage, and operational efficiency for better decision-making and strategic planning. Robust Security Features: State-of-the-art protocols protect sensitive data and ensure secure communication, including encryption, user authentication, and regular updates. Comprehensive Support: Ongoing support and monitoring, over-the-air software updates, multilingual support (English and Spanish), and 24/7 customer service. Scalable Infrastructure: Supports fleets of all sizes, ensuring performance is maintained as demand grows. Global Presence and Proven Experience: With a presence on four continents and over 10,000 chargers, EvGateway is a trusted partner for fleet operators worldwide, offering manufacturer-agnostic software compatible with various charging equipment.

EvGateway's new fleet solution is poised to lead the transition to sustainable fleet operations by simplifying EV charging management and delivering significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

"We are excited to offer a solution that addresses the critical challenges fleet operators face in the transition to electric vehicles," said Reddy Marri, President of EvGateway. "By offering an intuitive, efficient, and cost-effective platform, we empower our customers to achieve their sustainability goals with ease and confidence."

About EvGateway

EvGateway is a hardware-agnostic EV charging network offering turnkey, customizable solutions. Our services include white-label software development, mobile support, and 24/7 support. We collaborate with leading companies to make EV charging convenient. For more information, visit www.evgateway.com or email sales@evgateway.com

