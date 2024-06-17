Anzeige
Montag, 17.06.2024
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
17.06.2024 12:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Bybit Card Brings Apple Pay to Customers

DUBAI, UAE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Card from Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, today brings its customers Apple Pay, a safer, more secure, and private way to pay at checkout when using the Bybit app or website to purchase cryptocurrency. Bybit offers competitive currency rates, ensuring users get the best price for their assets.

Bybit Card Brings Apple Pay to Customers

Bybit users can use over 20 fiat currencies to buy cryptocurrencies and from today up to July 1, 2024, 10AM UTC, such transactions will incur zero fees. Bybit users can simply select their preferred cryptocurrency and payment currency and choose Apple Pay as their payment method at checkout.

Customers can use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

"We are thrilled to offer Apple Pay to our customers as a checkout option in the Bybit app or website, enhancing their payment experience with unmatched security and convenience," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "This integration represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to providing seamless, secure, and innovative financial solutions to the global market."

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: http://www.apple.com/apple-pay/
For more information on Bybit Card, please visit here.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 25 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2437821/Image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4760573/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-card-brings-apple-pay-to-customers-302172751.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
