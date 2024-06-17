Dispel Zero Trust Access Wins Best of Show at Interop Tokyo 2024

Dispel Zero Trust Secure Remote Access wins in Industrial Networking category for IT, OT, XIoT, and cyber physical systems

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Dispel, a leading provider of secure remote access for industrial control systems, won "Best in Show" at Interop Tokyo 2024. The award recognizes Dispel's zero trust platform providing extensive control, visibility, and response capabilities for IT, OT, XIoT, IIoT and cyber-physical systems through the company's zero trust Secure Remote Access platform.

Dispel Wins Best of Show at Interop Tokyo 2024

The Interop Best in Show award seal next to the Dispel owl logo and title "Zero Trust Access Wins Best of Show at Interop Tokyo 2024"

The "Best of Show" awards receive hundreds of nominations from across the industry. Awards are decided by a committee of leading industry experts from academic, government, and corporate backgrounds. Interop Tokyo is one of the largest technology and computing trade shows in Asia, showcasing technology exhibitors from markets including marketing, business, communications, industrials, and cybersecurity. Dispel won Best in Show, Special Prize in Industrial Networks.

Working with TechMatrix, a Dispel Japanese partner, the team showcased Dispel's IEC 62443 and NIST 800-82-aligned capabilities to provide easy and secure remote access to critical infrastructure and operational technology, and securely stream data to and from cloud and on-premises systems. Dispel integrates with a variety of complementary products and services, maximizing the value companies get from all the tools in their cybersecurity stack and simplifying day-to-day operations.

"We are honored to have been awarded Best in Show. Interop's recognition showcases the strength and importance of our channel partners, and the valued work TechMatrix performs in Japan," said Ethan Schmertzler, CEO of Dispel. "Secure Remote Access to industrial control systems remains a critical efficiency and cybersecurity need for all manufacturing companies, government agencies, and utilities."

Award-Winning Dispel Secure Remote Access Highlights:

Secure remote access for operators, third-parties, and vendors.

Network segmentation and encrypted data streaming from local assets to cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

Full audit, session recording, logging, and SIEM/SOC integrations.

Privileged access management including SSO, MFA, vendor-self onboarding, and password vaulting.

Virtual desktop workstations as a service so remote users can access the tools they need during sessions and work together.

Asset management for IT and OT devices, including IP, make, model information, and asset discovery integrations.

Extensive platform integrations to IAM/PAM, detection, service management, SIEM, XDR, and on-premises and cloud infrastructure.

About Dispel

Dispel is a leading provider of zero trust remote access, data streaming, and DMZ unification for industrial control systems. Founded in 2015, Dispel serves clients representing roughly half a trillion dollars in annual manufactured output worldwide. For more information, please visit www.dispel.com.

Contact Information

Ben Burke

press@dispel.com

