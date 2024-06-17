Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 June 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060952240 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Better Collective ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 62,899,505 shares (EUR 628,995.05) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 54,287 shares (EUR 542.87) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 62,953,792 shares (EUR 629,537.92) ----------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: · 40,787 shares - DKK 64.78 · 13,500 shares - DKK 106.35 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 0.01 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BETCO DKK ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 311247 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66