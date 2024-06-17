Anzeige
WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
17.06.24
10:39 Uhr
18,940 Euro
-0,180
-0,94 %
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2024
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Better Collective A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Better Collective A/S has been increased. The admittance
to trading and official listing will take effect as per 18 June 2024 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060952240            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Better Collective          
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 62,899,505 shares (EUR 628,995.05) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        54,287 shares (EUR 542.87)     
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  62,953,792 shares (EUR 629,537.92) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:    ·     40,787 shares - DKK 64.78 
            ·     13,500 shares - DKK 106.35
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 0.01              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BETCO DKK              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     311247               
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
