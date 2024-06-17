MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Smoothstack, a leading HTD (Hire-Train-Deploy) provider, today announced Chris Coligado has joined the company as the EVP, Federal Market Lead, heading up the strategic direction and execution of Smoothstack's federal practice area. His leadership will allow Smoothstack to accelerate the adoption of its HTD model within the public sector and close the technology skills gap delaying mission-critical digital initiatives.





Smoothstack Hires Chris Coligado to Lead Federal Practice





"Chris has exactly the industry and leadership experience needed to reach our aggressive growth goals for this area of our business," said John Akkara, CEO, Smoothstack. "The public sector has been slower to adopt the HTD model than commercial businesses. With Chris' leadership, we're looking forward to capitalizing on this huge opportunity to help government agencies execute on their digital missions."

Coligado brings over two decades of technology consulting experience to Smoothstack. Over his 20+ year career at Booz Allen, he led the growth of various Digital Service offerings across the Civil Finance Regulatory Agencies including major technology modernization and transformation efforts at Treasury, IRS, FDIC, SEC, as well as the Department of Transportation, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement Markets. Most recently, he led the technology line of business for the federal government consulting market in both civilian and defense sectors for 22nd Century Technologies resulting in expanded capability offerings ranging from Managed Services (PaaS, SaaS, IaaS), Enterprise Architecture, Strategic Portfolio Rationalization, Enterprise Case Management, Enterprise Digitization and Digitalization through Cloud-based AI/ML product solution offerings.

Smoothstack's HTD approach offers an alternative channel for government clients to gain access to cleared technology talent. Using its proprietary Six-Stack algorithmic approach, Smoothstack identifies high-potential software developers, trains them in a Mirrored Environment Immersion (MEI) framework, and deploys work-ready talent in as little as 10-12 weeks.

"I'm excited for the newest chapter of my career at Smoothstack," said Coligado. "With the acceleration of AI innovation, we've reached an inflection point where we must find a way around the tech talent shortages holding us back. Smoothstack's HTD approach has the potential to make a massive impact on the federal sector's ability to scale their digital efforts with cleared, net-new technology resources."

