Montag, 17.06.2024
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
WKN: 861171 | ISIN: US8354951027 | Ticker-Symbol: SNS
Tradegate
14.06.24
18:10 Uhr
53,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2024 13:06 Uhr
Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for all Paperboard Converted Products in North America and Canada

HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it will raise the price for all converted paperboard products by a minimum of 6 percent, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada, on or after July 10th, 2024. This includes tubes, cores, cones and protective packaging.

"This price increase is necessary due to continued increases in costs for uncoated recycled paperboard (URB), our primary raw material, plus other inflationary costs," said Mike Thompson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Sonoco's North American Converted Paper Products Division.

Contact Information:
Lisa Weeks
Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications
lisa.weeks@sonoco.com
843-383-7524

About Sonoco
With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, Sonoco has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world's best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
