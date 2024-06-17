Anzeige
Montag, 17.06.2024
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2024 13:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - name change of sub-fund

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 July 2024 due
to the transfer of the sub-fund from Investeringsforeningen Investin to
Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest. 



After this Investeringsforeningen Investin will no longer have sub-funds
admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. 



ISIN:          DK0061276656                
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin I&T Nordiske Aktier Large Cap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Invest I&T Nordiske Aktier Large Cap
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIITNAKTLC                
--------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIITNAKTLC                
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 260688                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
