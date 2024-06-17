Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - name change of sub-fund

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 July 2024 due to the transfer of the sub-fund from Investeringsforeningen Investin to Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest. After this Investeringsforeningen Investin will no longer have sub-funds admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN: DK0061276656 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin I&T Nordiske Aktier Large Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Wealth Invest I&T Nordiske Aktier Large Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIITNAKTLC -------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEIITNAKTLC -------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 260688 -------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66