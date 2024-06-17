Croatian energy market operator HROTE is accepting submissions from developers until June 27 to secure market premium support for 607 MW of renewables projects, including 450 MW of solar. Croatia's energy market operator, HROTE, has launched a public tender to award market premium support to renewable energy projects. The energy auction was first announced in April, backed by a €257. 2 million ($275. 6 million) investment. The tender only supports new projects, totaling 607 MW: 450 MW of solar, 150 MW of wind, and 7. 25 MW of hydroelectric power plants. According to the tender document, a premium ...

