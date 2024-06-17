Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - CEO.CA, the leading investor social network in junior resource and venture stocks, is excited to announce an exclusive giveaway for new CEO.CA PRO subscribers.

Sign up for CEO.CA PRO before July 15, 2024, and win a chance to participate in the Ron Fellows Driving Experience on July 30th at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, offering the thrill of driving high-performance race cars.

Investors can take action now by signing up to CEO.CA PRO here or visiting https://ceo.ca/about/market-depth.





Sign up for CEO.CA PRO and win a Racing Experience



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9758/213030_e5b82e22c4ce9bd4_001full.jpg

Unlock Premium Real-Time Insights with PRO

CEO.CA PRO provides advanced tools and real-time insights to enhance trading strategies on the CSE, TSX, and TSXV exchanges. With PRO, investors can:

Access Level 2 Quotes : Uncover hidden market movements with detailed bid/ask animations and real-time market depth, enabling sharper and faster trading decisions.

: Uncover hidden market movements with detailed bid/ask animations and real-time market depth, enabling sharper and faster trading decisions. Visualize Entire Order Books : Review the full stock order books, including the best bid and ask prices by market makers, to make well-informed trading decisions.

: Review the full stock order books, including the best bid and ask prices by market makers, to make well-informed trading decisions. Monitor Market Participants : Gain daily and historical insights into trades made by market participants, including the size and price of orders.

: Gain daily and historical insights into trades made by market participants, including the size and price of orders. Enjoy an Ad-Free Experience : Navigate CEO.CA without interruptions from ads.

: Navigate CEO.CA without interruptions from ads. Analyze Site Activity : Access insightful analytics on the most active channels and user activity.

: Access insightful analytics on the most active channels and user activity. Browse Anonymously : Maintain privacy while exploring CEO.CA.

: Maintain privacy while exploring CEO.CA. Explore Dark Mode: Enhanced viewing experience with a dark mode option.

Join the CEO.CA Driving Experience

PRO Subscribers before July 15, 2024, are eligible to join the CEO.CA Driving Experience at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on July 30th. The event includes:

High-Performance Fleet : Drive world-class vehicles including the Camaro ZL1, Cadillac BlackWing, and the all-new mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray on CTMP's legendary Grand Prix Circuit.

: Drive world-class vehicles including the Camaro ZL1, Cadillac BlackWing, and the all-new mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray on CTMP's legendary Grand Prix Circuit. Professional Instruction : Learn from champion racing driver Ron Fellows and his high-performance driving team with classroom instruction and on-track coaching.

: Learn from champion racing driver Ron Fellows and his high-performance driving team with classroom instruction and on-track coaching. Adrenaline-Charged Hot-Laps : Experience the thrill of hot-laps with professional drivers.

: Experience the thrill of hot-laps with professional drivers. Networking and Dining: A meal at the Grand Prix Event Centre, with views of the Ontario countryside.

Sign Up Now and Win

This opportunity to enhance trading experience and participate in an exclusive day on the track is available to new CEO.CA PRO subscribers. Sign up for PRO below to unlock a chance to win a spot at the CEO.CA Driving Experience.

SIGN UP HERE

The CEO.CA Driving Experience Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Canadian Tire Motorsport Park or Ron Fellows. Winners will be selected randomly on July 17, 2024, and must possess a valid G driver's license and sign waivers releasing all parties from liability. Travel and accommodation are not included, and winners must answer a skill-testing question to claim their prize. No purchase necessary. For complete giveaway rules and details, please visit here.

About CEO.CA

The leading community for investors & traders in junior resource & venture stocks. CEO.CA is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for small-cap investors globally -- with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Since 2012, CEO.CA has brought millions of investors together from over 164 countries to discuss their portfolio holdings and find new investment opportunities. Download our App on iOS or Android marketplace or visit us today at CEO.CA to set up your account.

CEO.CA is a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0)

