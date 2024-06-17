Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered at its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 14, 2024, were approved by its shareholders. Particulars of the voting are set out at the end of this news release.

The resolutions approved by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting were:

Romain Nouzareth, Frank Di Tomaso, Dominique Payette, Randal Milch, Andrew Bond and Mathieu Nouzareth were duly re-elected to SATO's board of directors.





Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as an independent, external auditor of SATO for the ensuing year or until its successor is appointed, and the Board was authorized to fix its remuneration.





The Company's Stock Option Plan was re-approved.

The resolutions voted on at the meeting are described in more detail in SATO's Management Information Circular, dated May 10, 2024, which was mailed to shareholders and is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Detailed Voting Results

Votes For Votes Withheld/ Against Total Votes Cast Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld/ Against Elect Romain Nouzareth 32,706,927 175,022 33,050,416 99.47% 0.53% Elect Mathieu Nouzareth 32,706,927 175,022 33,050,416 99.47% 0.53% Elect Frank Di Tomaso 32,881,949 0 33,050,416 100.00% 0% Elect Dominique Payette 32,822,425 59,524 33,050,416 99.82% 0.18% Elect Randal Milch 32,881,949 0 33,050,416 100.00% 0% Elect Andrew Bond 32,706,929 175,020 33,050,416 99.47% 0.53% Appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as Auditors 33,050,414 0 33,050,416 100% 0% Ratify and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan 32,881,949 0 33,050,416 100% 0%

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to produce compute power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) and (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

