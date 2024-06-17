Blyncsy Releases Nationwide Map of U.S. Roadway Conditions and Assets

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Blyncsy, a Bentley Systems company, has released a public map of roadway conditions and assets in small, medium and large cities and for state department of transportation-maintained roads in all 50 states. These detections were performed by Blyncsy's AI-powered computer vision models on crowdsourced imagery captured passively from over 800,000 vehicles already on the road.

This public map identifies the ten most requested issues that local and state departments of transportation are facing today: guardrail inventory and damage assessment, road sign inventory and MUTCD code classification, streetlight outage, road debris, vegetation encroachment, pothole detection, impact attenuator inventory and crosswalk detection.

Transportation agency officials can now freely utilize this map to examine sample detections in their region and compare Blyncsy detections to their internal data while providing additional data to improve safety and efficiency.

Blyncsy leverages the power of artificial intelligence and crowdsourced visual imagery to provide automated roadway condition and asset inventory assessments. This technology collects street-level imagery and assesses the condition of assets in the images in as little as 60 seconds of a vehicle passing. Blyncsy uses AI to detect and assess the condition of roadway features such as paint-line visibility, allowing local and state governments to access the data needed for roadway striping operations and federal reporting requirements. This technology reduces the costs and burdens for roadway maintenance activities by over 90% and supports a safer environment for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, as well as the ever-growing population of autonomous vehicles relying on visual input data to safely navigate streets and highways.

"When it comes to safety and equity, we decided it was time to democratize our data," said Mark Pittman, Blyncsy CEO and Bentley's Director of Transportation AI. "We want to ensure that as many transportation agencies as possible can benefit from our technology, whether they are a customer or not. We hope that anyone viewing this map is able to use the information to improve safety, reduce operational costs, and create a more equitable road network in their area."

About Blyncsy

Blyncsy is the industry leader in providing intelligent roadway insights, automated asset management and a near real-time status of road infrastructure to local governments and state departments of transportation. Blyncsy is the only company that utilizes crowd-sourced imagery from over 800,000 vehicles already on the roads, machine learning and artificial intelligence to make roadways smarter, safer, more equitable and more efficient. Blyncsy provides organizations and Departments of Transportation with the data they need to make better decisions when it comes to traffic, safety, and health. Clients include Hawaii Department of Transportation, North Central Texas Council of Governments, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, City of Plano Texas, and many others. Blyncsy is part of Bentley Systems, Inc.

