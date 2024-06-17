Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTC PINK: CBIH) has been valued at $2 Billion following a rigorous evaluation by StoneBridge Advisory, a leading financial advisory firm based in Los Angeles, California.

StoneBridge's assessment highlights CBIH's formidable market presence, cutting-edge product offerings, and solid business framework. Moreover, this valuation serves as a testament to investor and analyst optimism regarding CBIH's capacity for sustained growth and expansion.

The valuation was reached through a comprehensive review of CBIH's financial metrics, market penetration, industry competition, and strategic planning. Additionally, it took into account the exceptional skill sets within the company. Including securities attorney; corporate attorney, patent attorney, in-house counsel, comptroller with a Magister Scientiarum in Administration, CPA, PCAOB, graphic designer, Master's Degree in Audiovisual Communication and Advertising Content, Ph.D.-level scientists with emphasis on microbiology, medical professionals certified in cancer biology, peritoneal dialysis, pregnancy-related emergency care, as well as board-certified in General medicine and internal medicine, Anti-aging medicine Specialist, Master of Health Care Administration, and Doctorate in Dental Surgery. These experts have contributed to the development of a diversified portfolio of innovative therapies and medical solutions over the past 15 years. Their work addresses gaps in conventional treatments, and provides natural alternatives for widespread health issues globally.

StoneBridge Advisory employed meticulous due diligence and sophisticated financial modeling during the valuation process to guarantee precision and accurately represent the value of CBIH.

John Jones, Treasurer and Director of CBIH, commented on the significance of this valuation, stating: "We have been meticulously reconstructing our company and reinforcing its foundations. Given the promising opportunities we've identified, obtaining a valuation became the next logical step to gauge our progress and plan for future growth." He further noted, "Being positioned in rapidly evolving sectors like medical cannabis, clinical research, and biotechnology, coupled with our unparalleled expertise, positions us uniquely to seize advantageous opportunities that will benefit both our company and shareholders."

This landmark $2 Billion valuation positions CBIH among an elite group of startups and fresher/emerging companies that have achieved such a notable feat. This milestone paves the way for CBIH to pursue strategic alliances, investment opportunities, and ambitious expansion strategies, further cementing its status as a leader in the cannabis bioscience sector.

