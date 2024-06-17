Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - Toronto-based investment firm AIP Asset Management ("AIP") is pleased to announce the launch of a groundbreaking portfolio company: Access Pre-IPOs (TSXV: XIPO). This innovative TSX-V listed portfolio company is designed to provide investors with access to the largest US pre-IPOs in technology and other sectors. Investors will have liquidity because they can buy or sell their shares in XIPO, which will seek to invest in pre-IPOs such as Space-X, Open AI, Stripe, Epic Games, Stubhub and similar pre-IPO companies.

Here's what sets XIPO apart:

Retail Access : With the US pre-IPO market valued at approximately $2 to $3 trillion, gaining access to these companies has been a challenge for all but the largest investors. Through XIPO, investors can now tap into this market regardless of portfolio size.

: With the US pre-IPO market valued at approximately $2 to $3 trillion, gaining access to these companies has been a challenge for all but the largest investors. Through XIPO, investors can now tap into this market regardless of portfolio size. Transparency : Unlike directly holding investments in US pre-IPO private companies, XIPO eliminates the complexities associated with holding private investments, such as challenges with liquidity, pricing, authentication and large investment amount thresholds, and provides transparent pricing in the form of listed shares of the portfolio company, XIPO.

: Unlike directly holding investments in US pre-IPO private companies, XIPO eliminates the complexities associated with holding private investments, such as challenges with liquidity, pricing, authentication and large investment amount thresholds, and provides transparent pricing in the form of listed shares of the portfolio company, XIPO. Liquidity and Diversification: XIPO expects to offer daily liquidity through the stock market, making it an accessible option for all investors. Additionally, a single investment in XIPO provides diversification across the most promising pre-IPO companies in the US.

Recent market trends indicate a resurgence in the US IPO market, presenting a timely opportunity for investors. Recent IPO's such as Rubrik Inc. and Reddit Inc. have generated significant returns to investors who acquired these shares in the pre-IPO market.

Comparable companies like DestinyTech 100 Inc. have seen impressive returns. DestinyTech 100 focuses on top 100 high growth technology companies; Access pre-IPO will focus on the largest 10 to 25 pre-IPO US companies poised for near-term IPO, offering a targeted approach to maximizing returns.

To provide you with more insights into this exciting opportunity, AIP will be hosting a webinar on:

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Time: 11am - 12pm ET (45 min presentation with 15 min Q&A)

Featuring:

John Cooper: Previously President of MSIM Distributors at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, President & CEO of Invesco Distributors, Head of Retail National Accounts at Legg Mason and held several roles at Putnam Investments.

Richard Stone: A highly experienced financial services executive, starting his career in 1979 and in 1994 founded Stone Asset Management Limited and Stone Mutual funds, serving as Chief Investment Officer and CEO.

Jay Bala, CFA: Founding Partner, CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager of AIP Asset Management.

John, Richard and Jay will discuss why now is the opportune time to position in large US pre-IPO companies for increased alpha return from equities, how to position within a fully liquid structure, and how to use XIPO to build your business and preserve AUM through generational wealth transfer.

Please register for the webinar using the following link:

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Time: 11am - 12pm ET (45 min presentation with 15 min Q&A)

Register to Attend Webinar:

https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/meetingRegistration/RCf7VCYYAbyvDLQhxd47XQ/3FJRMATFZZKTRE

Check your spam folder if you don't see the email.

To join by phone only, call:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274

International Toll: +1-647-484-8814

Callers should dial in 5 - 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join your call.

Don't miss out on the chance to gain access to the US pre-IPO market through XIPO. Secure your spot in the webinar today.

About AIP Asset Management:

Founded in 2013, AIP Asset Management is a Toronto-based investment manager. Our team has over 100 years of combined private and public markets experience. AIP is one of the top performing private investment funds in Canada/U.S. with a strong performance track record.

Media Contact:

Karim Mecklai

416-601-0808

Warren Aarons

416-601-0808

www.aipassetmanagement.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213164

SOURCE: AIP Asset Management Inc.