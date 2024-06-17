The state-owned Central Electricity Board of Mauritius has opened a tender for consultants to assist with the implementation of four 10 MW solar plus storage facilities. The Central Electricity Board (CEB) of Mauritius is seeking consultants for a project that will implement four 10 MW renewable energy hybrid facilities. The facilities will consist of solar and battery energy storage systems, with the chosen consultants acting as an independent engineer for the projects. Both international and Mauritius-based companies are invited to apply. Applications must be delivered by post on or before 10 ...

