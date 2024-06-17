Fourth turret installation with the common top plate demonstrates modularity of the future-proofed combat platform to U.S. allies and NATO partners

BAE Systems' fourth Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) prototype is being showcased at Eurosatory this week. Configured with a common top plate, also known as the External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP), the prototype showcases the vehicle's ability to integrate capabilities and equipment packages internationally.

BAE Systems debuts its fourth Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) prototype at Eurosatory 2024. (Credit: BAE Systems)

This AMPV prototype features Oshkosh Defense's Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS), a 30mm weapon system with planned fielding to the U.S. Army's Stryker Brigade Combat Teams. The vehicle's ExMEP can adapt to more than 30 different turret systems and builds on the vehicle's modularity. This creates a seamless path for international customers to address various mission needs with the AMPV platform.

"This latest prototype demonstrates the capabilities of a common top plate and the options it provides our allies and NATO partners for rapid integration of next-generation technology onto a proven vehicle," said Bill Sheehy, AMPV program director for BAE Systems. "The adaptability of the AMPV design means we are able to execute new capability integration quickly and efficiently, further proving the platform's future-proofed design."

BAE Systems integrated and successfully demonstrated a C-UAS prototype in November 2023, while also integrating and delivering a 120mm unmanned Turreted Mortar capability to the U.S. Army in January 2024. The AMPV NxT prototype was debuted with a 30mm turret at AUSA Global Force in March 2024-all three prototypes using the common top plate.

"No matter the mission, the AMPV will continue to provide the support troops need in battle for generations to come," Sheehy said. "We look forward to furthering conversations with our allied nations about how fast and effectively we can adapt the AMPV for any operation or role that's needed."

Most recently, BAE Systems received a $754 million contract award from the U.S. Army to continue manufacturing the AMPV Family of Vehicles (FoV), guaranteeing a second phase of full-rate production (FRP) volumes through February 2027. This follows the original $797 million FRP contract that was awarded in August 2023.

The five variants currently in production provide enhanced survivability and performance over the legacy M113 FoV. The modular chassis and commonality of the AMPV have proven it to be a low-risk and cost-effective solution that rapidly delivers continued combat overmatch solutions to troop, ready for the battlefield.

The AMPV prototype will be on display in Hall 5A at stand B369. To view the full range of BAE Systems' capabilities featured at Eurosatory, visit https://www.baesystems.com/en/event/eurosatory.

Disclaimer: Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) with third party turrets are not a U.S. Army configuration and are not currently planned for any U.S. investment. These prototypes demonstrate capability opportunities but are not currently part of any Army programs.

