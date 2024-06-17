Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Stuttgart
17.06.24
08:38 Uhr
0,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0900,11215:27
0,0350,05507.06.
Dow Jones News
17.06.2024 14:22 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: Result of Sanction Hearing

DJ Superdry plc: Result of Sanction Hearing 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Result of Sanction Hearing 
17-Jun-2024 / 12:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE 
REGULATION (EU 596/2014), WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. 
 
Unless otherwise stated, defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular 
published by the Company on 21 May 2024 and the announcement published by the Company on 11 June 2024. 
 
17 June 2024 
 
Superdry Plc 
 ("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
 
Result of Sanction Hearing 
 
Superdry announces the result of the sanction hearing for the Restructuring Plan. 
 
Superdry is pleased to announce that the Restructuring Plan has been sanctioned by the Court following the sanction 
hearing held on 17 June 2024. 
 
The compromises effected by the Restructuring Plan are summarised in the announcement published by Superdry on 16 April 
2024. The sanction of the Restructuring Plan is a condition to the Equity Raise, in the form of the Placing, which was 
approved by Shareholders on 14 June 2024. The Restructuring Plan is, along with the Equity Raise (in the form of the 
Placing) and the Delisting, part of the Capital and Restructuring Measures being undertaken by the Group. 
 
As set out in the announcement published on 11 June 2024, the Restructuring Plan received the support of 99% of the 
Plan Creditors which attended and voted at the Plan Meetings held on 10 June 2024. 
 
The sanction of the Restructuring Plan by the Court will enable the Group to implement the Capital and Restructuring 
Measures, which the Group is undertaking in order to secure its long-term future and return to profitability. 
 
Commenting on the result of the Sanction Hearing, Peter Sj?lander, Superdry Chairman, said: 
"This is an important moment for Superdry. My thanks and those of the entire Board go to the shareholders and creditors 
of Superdry who have supported the proposals, which will enable the business to go forward with the right structure, 
balance sheet and cost base to deliver its turnaround and future growth." 
 
Enquiries 
Superdry 
              +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Peter Sj?lander, Chairman 
 
Teneo Financial Advisory Limited (Financial Adviser to the Plan Company) 
Gavin Maher 
                                     +44 (0) 208 052 234 
Jonathan Lees 
 
Peel Hunt LLP (Sole Sponsor and Financial Adviser to Superdry) 
George Sellar 
                                    +44 (0) 207 418 8900 
Michael Nicholson 
 
Andrew Clark 
 
Brunswick Group LLP (Financial PR to Superdry) 
                                    +44 (0) 207 404 5959 
Tim Danaher 
 
N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited (Financial Adviser to Julian Dunkerton) 
John Byrne                               +44 (0) 121 600 5252 
Charles Fenwick

The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Jennifer Richardson, General Counsel & Company Secretary.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: REP 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  328452 
EQS News ID:  1926705 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1926705&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2024 07:50 ET (11:50 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.