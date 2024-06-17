Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7-Year, 2-Month Lease at Industrial Property in Taylor, Pennsylvania

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced that it has executed a 7-year, 2-month lease with Hub Group, Inc. ("Hub Group") at its 966,753 SF industrial building in Taylor, Pennsylvania, commencing July 1, 2024. The property was purchased by Gladstone Commercial in 2014.

Hub Group (Nasdaq: HUBG) is a leading third-party logistics provider based in Oak Brook, Illinois. The company provides transportation and logistics services, including intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, dedicated and regional trucking.

"We are excited to bring Hub Group into our portfolio as the full building occupant," stated Greg Yayac, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial. "We look forward to having them as a tenant."

"This new lease demonstrates the quality of our industrial portfolio and continued tenant demand for this type of space," added Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial. "We are pleased to maintain full occupancy at the property with no down time."

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 132 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.7 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024, and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

