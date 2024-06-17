Nava Health Signs Lease for Marlton, New Jersey Location

Nava Health, a leader in longevity, integrative, and functional medicine, is proud to announce its expansion to Marlton, New Jersey. The new Nava Center will be located at The Promenade at Sagemore, 500 Route 73 South in Marlton, New Jersey. This marks the Company's second confirmed location in the state, following its announcement of a new center in Montvale with a third planned in Madison later this year. This expansion brings Nava Health's unique approach to personalized, root-cause healthcare solutions to the residents of Marlton and surrounding areas.

Nava Health isn't just about treating illness; the Company views healthcare as a proactive journey towards optimal well-being. Recognizing the growing emphasis and effectiveness of preventative and longevity-focused medicine, Nava Health offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to empower individuals. Offerings include functional medicine, focused on the root causes of health issues, regenerative medicine, which aims to restore cellular and tissue function, and personalized wellness plans that provide a roadmap for long-term health.

"Marlton fosters a strong sense of community with strong demographics for a successful expansion in New Jersey. We expect to announce the store opening later in 2024 as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and strengthen our presence in the Northeast," says Bernie Dancel, CEO of Nava Health. "Our data-driven approach to personalized healthcare empowers individuals to take charge of their health and achieve their full potential. We look forward to partnering with Marlton residents on their journey to a longer, and healthier life."

A Perfect Fit for Marlton's Active Community

Marlton is known for its vibrant community and residents who prioritize a healthy lifestyle. With ample outdoor spaces like the expansive Laurel Acres Park and the scenic Rancocas Nature Center, staying active is a natural part of life in Marlton. Nava Health's focus on longevity, preventative care and health optimization aligns perfectly with this commitment to well-being.

The Marlton location opening date will be announced soon. Nava Health is actively seeking top-tier medical professionals to join their team.

To learn more about Nava Health's transformative approach to wellness please visit https://navacenter.com/.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Their innovative medical practice utilizes a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. Each client receives an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific needs and goals. All client wellness roadmaps are developed through a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which leverages data and specialized software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more, visit https://navacenter.com/.

Media Contact

Suzanne Coblentz

Scoblentz@navacenter.com

Investor Contact

John Nesbett/Jen Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

nava@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Nava Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com