Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hernö Gin AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

On request of Hernö Gin AB, company registration number 556866-0657, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's class B shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 19, 2024. The company has 12,654,000 class A shares and 28,155,739 class B shares as per today's date. Short name: HERNO B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 28,155,739 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017767494 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 339630 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556866-0657 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------- 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5277 5020.