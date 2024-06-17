iChemLabs, LLC.: Collaborative Drug Discovery Includes Industry-Leading IUPAC Naming Technologies From iChemLabs Directly Within CDD Vault

Enhancement Streamlines Chemical Data Management with Accurate and Automated IUPAC Naming

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD), a leading provider of data management solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce the integration of iChemLabs' industry-leading IUPAC naming technologies into CDD Vault. This integration is facilitated through the licensing of the ChemDoodle Java Application Programming Interface (API), enhancing CDD Vault's capabilities in cheminformatics and chemical structure analysis.

IUPAC naming rulesets

Software expertly supports complex IUPAC naming rules.

The ChemDoodle API is the core intelligence technology powering the popular ChemDoodle 2D and ChemDoodle 3D desktop applications, used by thousands of institutions in over 100 countries. Researchers using CDD Vault will now benefit from the most accurate and reliable chemical nomenclature tools available, streamlining the process of chemical structure identification and documentation.

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Accurate IUPAC Naming : Leveraging iChemLabs' sophisticated algorithms, CDD Vault users can generate precise IUPAC names for complex chemical structures, ensuring consistency and accuracy in chemical communication. All aspects of chemistry are expertly handled, including the full periodic table, radicals, charges, isotopes, stereochemistry, aromaticity and more.

: Leveraging iChemLabs' sophisticated algorithms, CDD Vault users can generate precise IUPAC names for complex chemical structures, ensuring consistency and accuracy in chemical communication. All aspects of chemistry are expertly handled, including the full periodic table, radicals, charges, isotopes, stereochemistry, aromaticity and more. Seamless Workflow : Integration with the ChemDoodle API enables smooth and efficient workflows, allowing researchers to focus more on discovery and less on manual data entry and correction.

: Integration with the ChemDoodle API enables smooth and efficient workflows, allowing researchers to focus more on discovery and less on manual data entry and correction. Enhanced Data Integrity : By automating the IUPAC naming process, CDD Vault reduces the risk of human error, enhancing the overall integrity and reliability of chemical data.

: By automating the IUPAC naming process, CDD Vault reduces the risk of human error, enhancing the overall integrity and reliability of chemical data. User-Friendly Interface: The integration maintains the intuitive, user-friendly interface of CDD Vault, making it easy for researchers to utilize the new naming features without a steep learning curve.

The integration, along with other capabilities (Registration, Activity, Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation) provide the most comprehensive and user-friendly data management solutions to the scientific community. Accurate chemical and biological representation is crucial for effective communication and data sharing in drug discovery. Standardization of data together with automation between software applications with the well documented CDD Vault API provides additional interoperability and value.

"CDD's commitment to innovation and excellence makes them an ideal partner for us," commented Kevin Theisen, President of iChemLabs. "Our ChemDoodle API is designed to offer robust and precise chemical informatics capabilities, and we are thrilled to see it integrated into CDD Vault. We believe this collaboration will significantly impact the efficiency and accuracy of chemical data management for researchers worldwide."

"We are excited to partner with iChemLabs to bring their industry-leading IUPAC naming technologies to our users," said Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD. For more information on how to utilize these capabilities (Registration, Activity, Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation) all within CDD Vault, contact CDD (info@collborativedrug.com).

The new IUPAC naming features are now available to all CDD Vault users.

About Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD)

CDD's flagship product, "CDD Vault®", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault® is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy-to-use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Registration, Activity, Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation. www.collaborativedrug.com

About iChemLabs

iChemLabs is a global leader in chemical informatics software, known for its innovative and high-quality tools that aid chemists in research, education, and industry. Their flagship product, ChemDoodle®, is widely recognized for its advanced chemical drawing, visualization, and analysis capabilities. www.ichemlabs.com

